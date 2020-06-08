Amid the campaign against racism and rape in almost all over the world, the trendsetter has her advice on a whole new level.

She sent a message to women across the world to help pull each other up and to rather tear each other down.

“I am a BLACK WOMAN! I build... I don’t tear down other BLACK WOMEN... I have felt the pain of being torn down and I have decided I will be deliberate about building others! If I didn’t tag you please don’t be offended. I tried to pick people I thought would do this challenge!! All too often, we LADIES find it easier to criticize each other, instead of building each other up. With all the negativity going around let’s do something positive!!,” she captioned her post.

Just the advice would have been enough but not, Zynnell accompanied it with a beautiful photo where she looked like a goddess.

Adorned in a gold body-contouring sleeveless top, the fashion mogul showed skin with her wrapped red apparel that accompanied her top.

Her stunning fashion accessories complemented her serious pose making her look like a real goddess.

Check photo below: