Zynnel Zuh struts in a green dress like a real model

When you think about green outfits, nature and a certain calmness come to mind. This is the kind of vibe we get when we see some celebrities slaying in this lovely colour.

Ghanaian actress, Zynnell Zuh is our style influencer for today. She regularly impresses us with her style, and her latest outfit is seriously elegant.

Although she took a break from serving us her usual stunning outfits, Zynnell is back and is taking her fashion sense to a newer height.

Sharing some photos on the 'gram, the actress was seen stepping into a gallery for some tea. She was captured in a green outfit that was so quintessentially her — in the best way possible.

Staying true to her polished aesthetic, she slipped into a pair of matching pumps to elevate the gorgeous outfit.

As for the glam, Zynnell gave us some red carpet vibes opting for a shoulder cascading wavy blonde hairstyle, along with subtle makeup and nude lips.

Check photos below:

Pulse Ghana