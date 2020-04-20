At any time of the day or night, you can be sure of finding some tasty street food.

Meanwhile, almost all street food vendors did not prepare our delicious foods for us to buy since some parts of the country were on lockdown- a move aimed at controlling the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

Even if they did, it was not advisable to go out to get them since we could get infected with the coronavirus.

While in the waiting, I am sure we all missed these popular street foods.

Check below and share which of them you really missed.

1. Kelewele

No list of traditional Ghanaian foods would be complete without this savoury side dish.

Kelewele is an instant favourite among anyone who tries it, even those who aren’t big fans of peppery food.

Kelewele:Healthy plantain recipes

Usually sold as a snack or side dish all over Accra, it is made by frying soft plantains that have been soaked in a medley of peppers, ginger and garlic.

The aroma is crisp and strong, while the pleasant plantain adds some sweetness to the sour.

2. Asana

Asana is a caramelised corn drink also called Ahai in Fante language prepared from fermented corn and caramelised sugar.

'Asaana' (caramelized corn drink)

This beverage is one of a kind and found usually in most of the streets in Accra and other regions.

3. Brukina

Brukina is a Ghanaian beverage made from grounded millets and pasteurized milk. Needless to say, it is very nutritious and has lots of health benefits and found on the streets of Accra.

Brukina

It is usually served chilled in a cup or sold bottled, and for some reason, it is only recently gaining widespread popularity in the country.

4. Kenkey and fried fish with hot pepper

Kenkey is another corn-based staple similar to banku, that is made by moulding fermented corn dough into balls and wrapping them around drying corn leaves, which are then boiled.

Kenkey

The meal is served with hot pepper sauce, fried crabs, octopus or fish and is a delicacy of the Accra people.

5. Tuo Zaafi

Northern Ghanaian food is dominated by the use of grains, herbs and meat as these are the main food products of the area.

Tuo Zaafi is similar to banku, although it is quite soft and less sticky, and is made by cooking corn dough and adding a little cassava.

Tuo Zaafi and Ayoyo soup

What distinguishes Tuo Zaafi and makes it a popular meal nationwide is the nutritious and rare herbs used in making the accompanying soup, including dawadawa and ayoyo leaves.

It is quite difficult cooking this home especially when your schedule is tight, hence, usually bought on the streets.

6. Waakye

This is one of the dishes which truly shows Ghana's love for rice and beans.

Ghanaian cuisine (Waakye)

Waakye is one of the street food that individuals use as breakfast. It is served with fried fish, egg, spaghetti or fried chicken. Vendors of the food are found in almost every corner in the country.

7. Beans with plantain (Red Red)

This is cooked beans in red palm oil with chunks of fish. Usually eaten with fried plantain or kelewele and/or gari (roasted cassava flakes), this food is one of the favourites of almost every person.

Gari and beans served with fried plantain and avocado

Also found on the streets, thee combination works with rice too.

8. Atadwe or Tiger nut

A lot of Ghanaians are fascinated with tiger nuts for reasons best known to them.

Although it is not confirmed that the nut helps you to erect as a man, it is a known fact that it contains Vitamin E and this helps the sperms to move actively to fertilize the eggs.

Atadwe

This is probably what fascinates the men and causes them to continually make a fuss about tiger nut. In almost every part of the country, Atadwe is one of the foods that are easy to find.

9. Khebab

Popularly known as Chichinga in Ghana, this very popular street food is available all year round. With meat variations ranging from beef, gizzards, chicken, guinea fowls, sausages and others, this spicy meat threaded on skewers and grilled over a gentle heat is usually served with sliced onions and spicy powder.

Chicken khebab

It is very popular among the Hausa people in northern Ghana. Abochi a name given to these sellers. This meat whets your appetite and is highly pleasant to the taste.

10. Roasted plantain and yam

If you are a sweet tooth, I recommend this one for you! Roasted ripe plantain and yam are popular street food in Ghana. Kofi Brokeman known in Ghana usually eaten with groundnuts.

roasted plantain and groundnut

For Ghanaians, roasted plantain is consumed on daily basis. Plantains contain a high amount of dietary fibre which helps ensure healthy bowels and reduces constipation. When roasted, plantain and yam are a very reliable source of starch and energy.