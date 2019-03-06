Today marks 62 years since we were freed from colonial bondage after a well-fought battle. And with it came a new found appreciations for our made in Ghana goods including food.

Make sure you enjoy at least one of these made in Ghana foods to commemorate our hard earned freedom!

Abro ne kube (boiled corn and coconut)

Apim ampesi with nkontomire abom and egg

Fufu and soup with assorted meat

Etor garnished with groundnuts and eggs

Fante kenkey and fried fish

Gari fotor with tilapia and fried plantain

Apapransa

Banku and okro

Omo-tuo (riceballs) and groundnut soup

Waakye!