6 of Ghana's delicious snacks of all time

These local snacks are arguably more nutritious than the foreign ones.

Just so you know, we had our own traditional snacks before the western ones raided the markets.  These local snacks are arguably more nutritious. These snacks are made out of natural foods with no artificial additives.

Unfortunately, what we see now is young folks rushing for foreign foods to prove they have ‘sophisticated taste’.

So what are these locally-made snacks of all times? Let’s find out. 

1. Ayigbe Biscuit

Ayigbe biscuit is made of cassava starch, coconut, sugar, salt and water and more. You don't need the hand writing on he wall to tell this.

2.  Pinkaso

The snack is made of pepper, onions, dry leaves, baking soda, salt and flour. So clearly you can see you don’t have a lot to worry about health-wise.

3.  Kulikuli

Kulikuli is mainly made from groundnuts and it should tell you how nutritious this food is. Absolutely no additives and sugar. The oil content is usually drained before you get to eat it.

4. Atsomo

Atsomo is not only delicious and nutritious, it actually helps make your teeth strong. The snack is made from coconut milk, flour, sugar and whole milk.

5. Koose

Koose is made with beans, pepper, ginger and a little millet in some cases. Koose is very nutritious. There is no sugar in it and it’s without any artificial additives.

6. Kelewele

Fried plantain with ginger and peanuts. Again, prepared by street vendors.

