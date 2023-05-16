6 reasons why Pakistan is the best destination to view cherry blossoms

From the stunning Hunza Valley to Nagar Valley, Chitral Valley, and Skardu Valley, there is no shortage of places you could go if you're looking for a picture-perfect cherry blossom season experience.

Pakistan with cherry blossoms is the embodiment of beauty and culture. One of the most popular attractions in Pakistan during springtime is the beautiful cherry blossoms that bloom throughout the country, especially in the north, providing visitors with stunning views and scenery to admire.

So why not take advantage of this one-of-a-kind experience with PAKVOYAGER Hunza tour and travel company for breathtaking pink blooms in spring season. Let us delve deeper so you can fully appreciate why this destination deserves to be among the most beautiful places in the world.

Pakistan-A Budget Friendly Cherry Blossom Destination

Pakistan is economical and budget-friendly, so your trip to see cherry blossoms can be as extravagant or low-key as desired. It’s easy to find great accommodations and see cherry blossoms for a fraction of the cost you would pay elsewhere. In this time of inflation and rising prices, Pakistan is a great place to come to enjoy the beauty of cherry blossoms without breaking the bank.

For tourists after the optimal Cherry Blossom Viewing experience, Pakistan is an ideal destination. Whether you select Skardu Valley tour, opt for Hunza Valley tour, travelers can find budget-friendly Pakistan tour packages to take in these stunning flowers and make unforgettable memories.

Cherry Blossom amidst the highest Mountains in the World

What truly captivates visitors to these valleys is their remarkable topography, making them an unparalleled destination. Home to five of the fourteen eight-thousander peaks in the world (including the mighty K2-second highest peak in the world) and the highest concentration of glaciers outside the polar region, the Skurdu region offers an unparalleled experience in terms of beauty and grandeur. Equally ethereal is the cherry blossom season in Hunza, Chitral, and Nagar valleys.

From lush green valleys to snowcapped mountains, glacial lakes, and sparkling rivers - witness nature's perfection while viewing the famous cherry trees at their prime in spring bloom season.

Cultural Immersion and Spring Festival

Visit the ancient Forts in northern Pakistan with Hunza Valley tour that are on the tentative list of UNESCO's world heritage sites. Scattered across the region, these famous forts and museums are the famous Baltit Fort, and Altit Fort located in Hunza Valley as well as Shigar Fort, and Khaplu Fort in the Baltistan region valley of Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral Fort in Chitral valley. Enjoy traditional cuisine while lounging under the cherry blossoms in their charming orchards.

21st March marks the annual celebration of Nowruz (Persian New Year), a holiday cherished by those who reside in Gilgit-Baltistan and parts of Chitral. Locals host joyous musical events and come together as one community to commemorate the last season and start of a new year. Children and women enjoy swings under the blooming trees.

Moreover, visit the stunning Ayun valley and also join the indigenous tribe of Kalash people in Chitral Valley and be part of their annual spring festival, Chilam Joshi where they dance and celebrate life.

Trek to Mountain Meadows and Glaciers

Brave a trek or walk up to one of the mountain meadows and get close to nature with Skardu tour. Pakistan has the highest concentration of glaciers outside the polar region and Gilgit Baltistan is home to all these spectacular glaciers. These glaciers include Baltoro, Biafo, and Batura among others. The sight of thousands of cherry blossom trees with pink petals scattered across the mountain landscape makes for an unforgettable experience. The blooming and fragrant cherry blossom trees in Pakistan are just as vibrant and beautiful as those in other countries and offer the perfect backdrop for incredible photo opportunities.

Local Hospitality

The inhabitants of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral are renowned for their warmth and hospitality. Visitors to this enchanting region will be welcomed with open arms, given the opportunity to immerse themselves in a fascinating culture and gain insight into traditional and organic ways of life from those who know it best: the locals.

Eco-Tourism

Like many other tourist destinations across the globe, Pakistan is also trying to promote eco-tourism. This is an initiative that not only helps the local environment and wildlife but also increases awareness about the preservation of natural resources. Eco-tourists can go to National parks situated in extreme northern Pakistan to observe wildlife including elusive snow leopards and Himalayan ibex. Travelers can also explore ancient sites, and enjoy outdoor activities like hiking or camping.

Gilgit-Baltistan government has recently imposed a ban on plastic usage in the district Gilgit that will be extended to the rest of the region.

Best time to Visit Pakistan for Cherry Blossoms Season

The best time to visit Pakistan for cherry blossoms is typically from the mid-March to the beginning of mid-April. During this period, these cherry flowers are in full bloom and provide a mesmerizing view of nature’s beauty. Furthermore, due to its temperate climate, visitors can enjoy pleasant weather during their Spring break!

How to Reach Cherry Blossom Destinations?

The mountainous valleys of Hunza, Nagar, Chitral, and Skardu are located in the far, extreme north of Pakistan, and so they can be reached either through air or land. Chitral falls in the KPK province whereas, Hunza, Nagar, and Skardu are located in Gilgit Baltistan.

For visitors who wish to travel by road, a private vehicle or local transport such as buses and taxis are available. You can read more about Hunza travel guide

The most convenient way to get there is by taking a direct flight from Islamabad International Airport to Skardu International airport to reach the Baltistan region. Whereas, Hunza Valley and Nagar Valley can be reached via Gilgit city where PIA operated daily flights from Islamabad. Chitral can be accessed via Lowari Tunnel for road travel whereas Peshawar and Islamabad connect Chitral to the rest of the country by flight.

The road that connects the Gilgit Baltistan region to the rest of Pakistan is the famed Karakoram Highway (KKH) which stretches across northern areas for a length of 1,300 km that carves through the treacherous Karakoram mountain range. A journey along the KKH will be nothing short of a magical and exhilarating experience for any traveler.

A wholesome Cherry Blossom Season awaits you

All in all, Pakistan is a land of sheer beauty, unmatched hospitality, vast expedition possibilities, and natural wonders! And this breathtakingly beautiful phenomenon of nature. There is perfection in the imperfect topography of northern Pakistan that enhances the beauty of Cherry trees during cherry blossom season here.

For people who want to witness and amazing experience the wonder of cherry trees and blossom flowers without spending too much, then Pakistan is the perfect place to visit.

So go ahead and experience everything this paradise has to offer while finally experiencing Nature at its best! So why wait? Pack your bags, make plans, and bid an adventurous goodbye to the cold winter as you explore Pakistan and its most amazing cherry blossom viewing spots.

If you go to view Cherry blossoms in Hunza, don’t forget to visit the ancient villages and local towns, sample the delicious organic cuisine, explore vibrant and fabled bazaars, discover many historical monuments, and be sure to meet the friendly people of Hunza! You can also explore mountainous terrains in Pakistan by embarking on an adventurous hike or trek. Being home to the world’s second-highest Mountain-the K2, Pakistan offers several spectacular trekking routes.

You will be amazed by the vast array of wildlife and vegetation found in Pakistan too. From majestic snow leopards to lush green valleys, you are sure to find something that will pique your interest. So if you are looking for a unique travel experience in Spring Season with some of the most amazing views of nature, then Pakistan should be at the top of your list!