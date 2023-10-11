6 tips on how to make the perfect spaghetti jollof

Here are some tips to help you prepare spaghetti jollof with ease:

1. Cook the spaghetti and stew separately: Start by boiling the spaghetti in a pot of normal water until it is half cooked. Meanwhile, prepare your jollof stew separately.

This approach allows the spaghetti to soften earlier and prevents it from becoming overly mushy.

2. Add a small amount of oil to the spaghetti: To prevent the spaghetti from sticking together when cooked, add a modest amount of oil to the boiling water.

Remember that the stew will also contain oil, so you don't need much in the spaghetti.

3. Add Stew to spaghetti: Add the stew to the spaghetti, not the other way around. This method allows you to control the amount of stew that mixes with the pasta.

4. Avoid over-stirring: After stirring in your stew, cover the bowl with the lid and let it continue cooking. Over-stirring can make the food mushy and unappetizing.

5. Prevent overcooking: While you don't want to undercook the dish, you also don't want to overcook it.

Once your jollof rice and stew have a uniform color, turn off the heat. Let it cool for a moment before serving your meal.

6. Add vegetables: Always add your vegetables last. This is to prevent them from going soggy.