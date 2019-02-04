Valentine’s Day is a romantic celebration of the ones you love most. It is also the perfect opportunity to eat chocolate and stare at exquisite floral arrangements. But you may also have to consider a getaway with your partner this festive season. A place is very refreshing and rejuvenating. A place where you both can rekindle your love and crank it up a notch.

We propose these 7 destinations to celebrate Valentine’s Day this 14th February and trust you would be blown away.

1.Lou Moon Lodge

This is one of the must visit places for newly married couples. Lou moon has a serene and botanical environment and it just perfect for your honey moon.

The lodge is surrounded by a jungle and has a natural swimming pool protected by the enchanting peninsula. It has two individual chalets nestled on the exclusive cap of Lou Moon’s private island. It is located in Axim in the Western Region.

3.Zaina lodge

Zaina lodge is the excellent location for couples who love safari. It is located in the Northern Region of Ghana, Mole National Park precisely and looks out over seemingly endless savanah and two beautiful water-holes frequented by different species of animals.

3.Lansdown

Situated in Aburi , the Lansdown Luxury Resort is dedicated to a new definition of style and luxury. It has aunique style for your comfort and relaxation. Set in a beautiful natural location, outstanding facilities, with exceptional service. We ensure exclusivity and privacy. The Resort restaurant is the setting for candle-lit dinner, and sunrise breakfasts it can be enjoyed in the privacy, whilst viewing the infinity edge pool.

4.Holy Trinity Health and Spa

This stands out as the most popular honeymoon destination spots in Ghana. It is located in Sogakope in the Volta Region.

Holy Trinity provides a spot for relaxation, rejuvenation and a wide range of activities to revitalize couples on their honeymoon and much more.

5.White Sand beach resort and spa

The white sand beach result is also the next to the perfect place to have you post wedding moments. White Sands is located less than an hour’s drive from the city of Accra, in the heart of the central region at Gomoa Fetteh. The ambiance is totally calming.

6.Aqua Safari

Take a stroll through the Ada township and enjoy the hospitality of its people. With some very amazing beaches and waterfronts coupled with comfortable hotels and apartments.

7.Bojo Beach Resort

Just a few hours away from the capital city, this top 10 destination for a beach holiday in Ghana, is a home away from home. At high tides, the lagoon separates it from the mainland turning it into an enchanting island.