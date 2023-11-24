'Cooking is an art' – Chef Harry is passionate about cooking

Today, Harry Khubchandani owns his own restaurant called “Tandoor Indian Restaurant” in Accra. He curates meals for vegetarians, vegans, and non-vegetarians, with a strong passion for Indian cuisine. When explaining what’s most important in training his staff to become good chefs, he states: “When you’re cooking, depend on your nose. That will guide you the right way. The right aroma will tell you how your food is going to taste.” “Also, preparation is key,” says the father of four children. “I always have my ingredients chopped and spices ready before I start cooking.”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Harry’s restaurant. Since managing the restaurant, Harry stopped cooking for clients. However, he still enjoys cooking in his free time. He also hosts his own cooking show on YouTube to demonstrate how to cook at home. “I use the simplest ingredients and equipment, just like you have at home. So, I can identify with you and show you how to cook in the simplest way.”

Chana masala, made of chickpeas Pulse Ghana