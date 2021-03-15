Wagashi does not melt at high temperatures, however, when fried it has a soft and fluffy texture. The Cheese is made from cow milk and it’s naturally delicate in taste when salt is not added.
Ingredients
1-gallon whole milk
1 cup of apple cider vinegar
Beet or sorghum leaves for optional skin colouring (optional)
Method
- Mix fresh milk with apple cider vinegar
- Heat the mixture at low to medium heat until the milk clots form completely.
- Then strain in a colander to remove all the water and your cheese is obtained.
- Soak the cheese obtained in cold water for a few minutes (10-20 min).
- After removing the cheese you can optionally dip it in boiled red leaves.
- Boil the cheese in the red solution for 10-15 months depending on the thickness of your cheese
- Serve the fried Wagashi with the West African Suya spice.