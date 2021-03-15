Wagashi does not melt at high temperatures, however, when fried it has a soft and fluffy texture. The Cheese is made from cow milk and it’s naturally delicate in taste when salt is not added.

Ingredients

1-gallon whole milk

1 cup of apple cider vinegar

Beet or sorghum leaves for optional skin colouring (optional)

Method

  • Mix fresh milk with apple cider vinegar
  • Heat the mixture at low to medium heat until the milk clots form completely.
  • Then strain in a colander to remove all the water and your cheese is obtained.
  • Soak the cheese obtained in cold water for a few minutes (10-20 min).
  • After removing the cheese you can optionally dip it in boiled red leaves.
  • Boil the cheese in the red solution for 10-15 months depending on the thickness of your cheese
  • Serve the fried Wagashi with the West African Suya spice.