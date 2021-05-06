DIY Recipes: How to make a simple Beer bread

The bread can be served up with just about any kind of meal.
This is an easy homemade bread recipe that doesn’t require a packet of yeast.
Ingredients
All-purpose flour
Baking powder
Salt
Honey
Beer
Butter
Method
Stir together the dry ingredients in a mixing bowl, then stir in the beer and honey until combined.
Pour about half of the melted butter into a 9×5-inch bread pan, and brush it all around to grease the inside of the pan. Add the batter and spread it out in an even layer. Then brush the remaining melted butter evenly on top of the batter.
Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, until a toothpick or knife inserted in the middle comes out clean.
Remove and transfer the pan to a wire baking rack and let the bread cool for at least 10 minutes.
Slice with a bread knife, serve warm and enjoy
