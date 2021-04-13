DIY Recipes: How to make a simple Mango Papaya smoothie

You can replace the water with milk (any type) for a creamier smoothie.
Smoothies are a great way to get more healthy fruits in your diet.
Ingredients
1 kilogram ripe papaya
750 grams ripe mango
3 cups water
Method
Peel and chop the mango and papaya. Set aside.
In a blender, add the water first and then the fruit. Blend until the texture becomes smooth.
Serve cold and enjoy.
