RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make a simple Mango Papaya smoothie

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Smoothies are a great way to get more healthy fruits in your diet.

Mango Papaya smoothie

Pulse Ghana

You can replace the water with milk (any type) for a creamier smoothie.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

1 kilogram ripe papaya

750 grams ripe mango

3 cups water

Method

Peel and chop the mango and papaya. Set aside.

In a blender, add the water first and then the fruit. Blend until the texture becomes smooth.

Serve cold and enjoy.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Angry pastor takes off facemask to blast members over small offertory (video)

Ashanti Region: Missing children found dead inside pastor's car

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Even if you don’t like traditional wedding, you’ll fall in love with 2018 Miss Malaika Ghana winner, Mimi's dress

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]