DIY Recipes: How to make Banana bread

Berlinda Entsie

A foolproof, moist banana nut bread recipe that’s light, tender, and full of banana flavour.

Banana bread
Banana bread has a more bread-like consistency and typically isn’t as sweet as banana cake.

Ingredients

3 bananas very ripe to black

5 tablespoons butter melted and cooled

1 tablespoon canola oil or vegetable oil

¼ cup buttermilk at room temperature

2 eggs beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

¾ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup chopped walnuts optional

Method

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray or grease with shortening and set aside.

Add the bananas to a bowl with the warm, melted butter and mash using a fork or potato masher.

Add the oil, buttermilk, beaten eggs, and vanilla. Mix well to combine.

In a second large bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, and salt.

Add the nuts and pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix together with a wooden spoon until combined (the mixture will be thick).

Spoon the mixture into a prepared loaf pan and bake for 45-55 minutes until golden and a cake tester inserted in the centre of the bread comes out clean.

Berlinda Entsie

