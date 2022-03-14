Banana bread has a more bread-like consistency and typically isn’t as sweet as banana cake.
DIY Recipes: How to make Banana bread
A foolproof, moist banana nut bread recipe that’s light, tender, and full of banana flavour.
Ingredients
3 bananas very ripe to black
5 tablespoons butter melted and cooled
1 tablespoon canola oil or vegetable oil
¼ cup buttermilk at room temperature
2 eggs beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups flour
½ cup granulated sugar
¼ cup brown sugar
¾ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup chopped walnuts optional
Method
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray or grease with shortening and set aside.
Add the bananas to a bowl with the warm, melted butter and mash using a fork or potato masher.
Add the oil, buttermilk, beaten eggs, and vanilla. Mix well to combine.
In a second large bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, and salt.
Add the nuts and pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix together with a wooden spoon until combined (the mixture will be thick).
Spoon the mixture into a prepared loaf pan and bake for 45-55 minutes until golden and a cake tester inserted in the centre of the bread comes out clean.
