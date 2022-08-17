DIY Recipes: How to make Beans stew with fried plantain

Ingredients

Beans

Palm oil

Onion

Pepper

Tomato puree

Plantain

Cooking oil

Seasonings

Salt to taste

Method

Soak the beans for some hours or overnight (to reduce the cooking time from 30 minutes to 15 minutes).

Wash the beans from the previous water and cook until tender.

Add your onions, pepper and tomato puree to the cooked beans and allow it to cook for some time.

Add your fish or protein source. Then add your seasonings and salt.

Fry your red oil with some onion aside and add it to the cooked beans. Then saute and allow it to simmer.

Cut your ripe plantain into slices and marinate them in salt water. Then fry them with cooking oil.