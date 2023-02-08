Serve this recipe as an appetizer, a main dish, or even after your main course.
DIY Recipes: How to make beef turnover
These beef turnovers have mouthwatering filling of seasoned ground beef and vegetables.
Recommended articles
- Ingredients
2 pounds lean ground beef
4 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons salt
1-3/4 cups shortening
1/2 cup ice water
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 cup diced carrots
2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch cubes
1 medium onion, chopped
1 to 2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Half-and-half cream
1 tablespoon white vinegar
Method
In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar and salt; cut in shortening until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a small bowl, combine the water, egg and vinegar. Add to shortening mixture, 1 tablespoon at a time, tossing lightly with a fork until the mixture forms a ball. Cover and chill for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine the first six filling ingredients. Divide pastry into 15 equal portions. On a lightly floured surface, roll out one portion into a 6-1/2-in. circle.
Mound a heaping 1/3 cup filling on half of circle. Moisten edges with water; fold the dough over the filling and press edges with a fork to seal. Transfer to a greased baking sheet. Repeat with remaining pastry and filling.
Cut three slits in the top of each turnover; brush with cream. Bake at 375° for 35-40 minutes or until vegetables are tender and the crust is golden brown.
Serve.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh