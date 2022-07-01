It is boiled and served as a high fiber, low-calorie side dish.
DIY Recipes: How to make Boiled Green Bananas
Boiled banana is a great substitute for potatoes in the diet.
Recommended articles
Ingredients
6 green bananas
Water
1 teaspoon salt
Method
Cut off both ends of each banana, make a slit along the side.
Add bananas to boiling salted water and cook until tender, about 20 minutes.
Drain water, allow bananas to cool enough to handle. Remove the skin and serve.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh