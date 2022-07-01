DIY Recipes: How to make Boiled Green Bananas

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Boiled banana is a great substitute for potatoes in the diet.

It is boiled and served as a high fiber, low-calorie side dish.

Ingredients

6 green bananas

Water

1 teaspoon salt

Method

Cut off both ends of each banana, make a slit along the side.

Add bananas to boiling salted water and cook until tender, about 20 minutes.

Drain water, allow bananas to cool enough to handle. Remove the skin and serve.

