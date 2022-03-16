DIY Recipes: How to make Carrot cake muffins

Ingredients

2 tablespoons melted coconut oil (or melted butter or oil)

½ cup honey

1 cup unsweetened applesauce

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 ½ cups whole wheat pastry flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup finely grated carrot

½ cup raisins

½ cup chopped pecans (or walnuts, if you prefer)

Method

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly spray a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, add the coconut oil, honey, applesauce, egg, and vanilla extract. Stir well to combine.

Add the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. Stir until just combined.

Gently fold in the carrot, raisins, and pecans.

Divide the batter evenly among the 12 cups of the muffin tin.

Bake for 18 to 24 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Let the muffins rest in the pan for 5 minutes, and then remove and let them finish cooling on a wire rack.