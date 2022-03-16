RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Carrot cake muffins

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Healthy Carrot cake muffins are a nourishing spin on a sunny day.

Carrot cake muffins
Carrot cake muffins

Putting them in the fridge will take away from the flavour, so leave them in a room temperature area.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

2 tablespoons melted coconut oil (or melted butter or oil)

½ cup honey

1 cup unsweetened applesauce

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 ½ cups whole wheat pastry flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup finely grated carrot

½ cup raisins

½ cup chopped pecans (or walnuts, if you prefer)

Method

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly spray a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, add the coconut oil, honey, applesauce, egg, and vanilla extract. Stir well to combine.

Add the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. Stir until just combined.

Gently fold in the carrot, raisins, and pecans.

Divide the batter evenly among the 12 cups of the muffin tin.

Bake for 18 to 24 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Let the muffins rest in the pan for 5 minutes, and then remove and let them finish cooling on a wire rack.

Eat warm or at room temperature. These muffins freeze great and will stay fresh covered at room temperature for 3 to 4 days.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

A brief walk into the lives of the 5 richest kings in Africa

King Mswati III, Swaziland

DIY Recipes: How to make Corn muffins

Corn muffins

DIY Recipes: How to make Banana bread

Banana bread

DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian Gari side dish

Ghanaian Gari side dish