DIY Recipes: How to make Chicken muffins

Chicken muffins are an excellent lunch.

These easy chicken muffins are loaded with veggies.

Ingredients

75g / 5tbsp Butter melted

128g / 1 cup all-purpose flour

128g / 1 cup cake flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

75g / ¾ cup grated cheddar cheese

1teaspoon red chilli powder/ red chilli flakes

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon dried oregano (optional)

1 small red onion chopped finely

1 ¼ cups cooked and diced chicken

½ cup each red, green and yellow bell pepper finely diced

180g / ¾ cup buttermilk

2 large eggs + 1 yolk

60g / ¼ cup milk

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C/356°F. Grease two 12-hole muffin tins with oil spray. Melt the butter and leave aside to cool.

In a large bowl sift in the all-purpose flour, cake flour, baking powder, baking soda, garlic powder, and salt.

Add the grated cheese, chilli powder, black pepper, oregano, onion, chicken and three types of pepper into the dry ingredients bowl and mix well until well combined.

Wet Ingredients– In another bowl add the buttermilk, eggs, milk and the cooled melted butter. Whisk the wet ingredients until combined.

Now add the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients bowl and mix just until combined.

Using a regular size ice cream scoop, scoop the batter into muffin tins. Bake at 180°C/356°F for 20- 25 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean.

Cool the muffins for 5 minutes in the pan and remove them and place them on a cooling rack.

Serve.

