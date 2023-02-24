DIY Recipes: How to make chicken nuggets at home

Ingredients

1 to 1-1/4 pounds chicken breast

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 cup water

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

1 cup plain breadcrumbs

3-4 cups vegetable oil, or more as needed

Method

Place the chicken in the food processor and blend until the chicken is minced. Next, add the spices, cornstarch, and water. Process until combined.

Using a 1-1/2tablespoon measure, shape the chicken mixture into a rectangular shape in your hand and place it on a tray with baking paper and freeze in the freezer for 30 minutes.

Heat approximately 3-4 cups of vegetable oil in a frying pan or deep fryer.

Dredge each nugget in the flour to cover, then into the egg, and finally, coat it in bread crumbs.

Fry the nuggets in batches, if necessary, in oil for about 6-8 minutes.