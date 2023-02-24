ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make chicken nuggets at home

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is very easy and simple to make.

Chicken nuggets
Chicken nuggets

It’s easy to change up the flavour by switching up the seasonings and spices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ingredients

1 to 1-1/4 pounds chicken breast

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 cup water

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

1 cup plain breadcrumbs

3-4 cups vegetable oil, or more as needed

Method

Place the chicken in the food processor and blend until the chicken is minced. Next, add the spices, cornstarch, and water. Process until combined.

Using a 1-1/2tablespoon measure, shape the chicken mixture into a rectangular shape in your hand and place it on a tray with baking paper and freeze in the freezer for 30 minutes.

Heat approximately 3-4 cups of vegetable oil in a frying pan or deep fryer.

Dredge each nugget in the flour to cover, then into the egg, and finally, coat it in bread crumbs.

Fry the nuggets in batches, if necessary, in oil for about 6-8 minutes.

Remove to a paper towel-lined platter or tray briefly to absorb some of the excess oil before serving.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Asantewaa on a vacation

Tiktok star, Asantewaa's vacation photos are everything luxurious and chic

Sponge cake

DIY Recipes: How to make sponge cake

Plantain pudding

DIY Recipes: How to make ripe plantain pudding