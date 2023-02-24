It’s easy to change up the flavour by switching up the seasonings and spices.
DIY Recipes: How to make chicken nuggets at home
This recipe is very easy and simple to make.
Ingredients
1 to 1-1/4 pounds chicken breast
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar
1/4 cup cornstarch
1/4 cup water
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 large eggs
1 cup plain breadcrumbs
3-4 cups vegetable oil, or more as needed
Method
Place the chicken in the food processor and blend until the chicken is minced. Next, add the spices, cornstarch, and water. Process until combined.
Using a 1-1/2tablespoon measure, shape the chicken mixture into a rectangular shape in your hand and place it on a tray with baking paper and freeze in the freezer for 30 minutes.
Heat approximately 3-4 cups of vegetable oil in a frying pan or deep fryer.
Dredge each nugget in the flour to cover, then into the egg, and finally, coat it in bread crumbs.
Fry the nuggets in batches, if necessary, in oil for about 6-8 minutes.
Remove to a paper towel-lined platter or tray briefly to absorb some of the excess oil before serving.
