DIY Recipes: How to make Chocolate pancakes

Ingredients

100 gms Dairy Milk Chocolate

2 Eggs

1 tablespoon Sprinkles(optional)

1 tablespoon Sugar

Method

Separate the egg white and egg yolk.

Then break the chocolate pieces into small pieces. Heat the chocolate pieces for 5 to 10 sec until it melts. Once it is melted to a smooth paste, add the egg yolks. Mix and blend it well.

Then add the egg white little by little until it is completely blended in. Mix it to a smooth batter and keep it aside.

Place the baking paper on the baking sheet and grease it with some oil.

Pour the pancake batter into the baking sheet.

Now preheat a pan for 5 minutes over low flame. After 5 minutes, place the baking sheet over the stand or wire mesh.