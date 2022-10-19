RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Chocolate pancakes

Berlinda Entsie

These pancakes are light and fluffy and they are incredibly easy to make.

Chocolate pancakes
Chocolate pancakes

Make your breakfast much more fun and healthy with these pancakes.

Ingredients

100 gms Dairy Milk Chocolate

2 Eggs

1 tablespoon Sprinkles(optional)

1 tablespoon Sugar

Method

Separate the egg white and egg yolk.

Then break the chocolate pieces into small pieces. Heat the chocolate pieces for 5 to 10 sec until it melts. Once it is melted to a smooth paste, add the egg yolks. Mix and blend it well.

Then add the egg white little by little until it is completely blended in. Mix it to a smooth batter and keep it aside.

Place the baking paper on the baking sheet and grease it with some oil.

Pour the pancake batter into the baking sheet.

Now preheat a pan for 5 minutes over low flame. After 5 minutes, place the baking sheet over the stand or wire mesh.

Demold once it is cooled completely. Serve with some sprinkles or powdered sugar or fresh cream on top.

