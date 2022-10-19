Make your breakfast much more fun and healthy with these pancakes.
DIY Recipes: How to make Chocolate pancakes
These pancakes are light and fluffy and they are incredibly easy to make.
Ingredients
100 gms Dairy Milk Chocolate
2 Eggs
1 tablespoon Sprinkles(optional)
1 tablespoon Sugar
Method
Separate the egg white and egg yolk.
Then break the chocolate pieces into small pieces. Heat the chocolate pieces for 5 to 10 sec until it melts. Once it is melted to a smooth paste, add the egg yolks. Mix and blend it well.
Then add the egg white little by little until it is completely blended in. Mix it to a smooth batter and keep it aside.
Place the baking paper on the baking sheet and grease it with some oil.
Pour the pancake batter into the baking sheet.
Now preheat a pan for 5 minutes over low flame. After 5 minutes, place the baking sheet over the stand or wire mesh.
Demold once it is cooled completely. Serve with some sprinkles or powdered sugar or fresh cream on top.
