DIY Recipes: How to make Chocolate Puff Puff

Ingredients

½ tablespoon salt

1/2- 3/4 cup sugar

1 cup warm water

3 teaspoon active dry yeast

1 cup warm milk

¼ cup butter 57 grams

1 large egg

3 1/2 cups flour may need to add about 2 tablespoons if the mixture is too light

1/4 cup cocoa powder

Oil for deep frying

Chocolate sauce

1 cup chocolate semi-sweet and milk chocolate

¼ cup cream

1 tablespoon butter

Method

Mix salt, sugar, water, and yeast. Set aside for 5 minutes

Melt butter with milk in the microwave

Add melted butter, egg and milk to the yeast mixture, followed by flour and cocoa powder and mix thoroughly with a spoon or hands

Let the mixture rise for approximately 1- 2 hours

In a large saucepan, pour vegetable oil into a pot, until it is at least 3 inches (or about 5 centimetres) high (too little will result in flatter balls), and place on low heat.

Test to make sure the oil is hot enough by putting a ‘drop’ of batter into the oil. If it is not hot enough, the batter will stay at the bottom of the pot rather than rising to the top.

Using your hands grab a little bit of mixture at a time and drop in the oil

When the oil is hot enough, use a spoon to dish up the batter, and another spoon or spatula to drop it in the oil, sort of in the shape of a ball.

Fry for a few minutes until the bottom side is golden brown.

Turn the ball over and fry for a few more minutes until the other side is golden brown.

Use a large spoon or something like that to take it out of the oil. I usually place them on napkins right away to soak up some of the excess oil.

Melt cream, butter and chocolate chips and mix.