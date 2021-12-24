Its Christmas and I suggest you add an exciting twist to this Classic West African street food.
DIY Recipes: How to make Chocolate Puff Puff
This is a sweet version of the classic and popular African snacks Puff Puff.
Ingredients
½ tablespoon salt
1/2- 3/4 cup sugar
1 cup warm water
3 teaspoon active dry yeast
1 cup warm milk
¼ cup butter 57 grams
1 large egg
3 1/2 cups flour may need to add about 2 tablespoons if the mixture is too light
1/4 cup cocoa powder
Oil for deep frying
- Chocolate sauce
1 cup chocolate semi-sweet and milk chocolate
¼ cup cream
1 tablespoon butter
Method
Mix salt, sugar, water, and yeast. Set aside for 5 minutes
Melt butter with milk in the microwave
Add melted butter, egg and milk to the yeast mixture, followed by flour and cocoa powder and mix thoroughly with a spoon or hands
Let the mixture rise for approximately 1- 2 hours
In a large saucepan, pour vegetable oil into a pot, until it is at least 3 inches (or about 5 centimetres) high (too little will result in flatter balls), and place on low heat.
Test to make sure the oil is hot enough by putting a ‘drop’ of batter into the oil. If it is not hot enough, the batter will stay at the bottom of the pot rather than rising to the top.
Using your hands grab a little bit of mixture at a time and drop in the oil
When the oil is hot enough, use a spoon to dish up the batter, and another spoon or spatula to drop it in the oil, sort of in the shape of a ball.
Fry for a few minutes until the bottom side is golden brown.
Turn the ball over and fry for a few more minutes until the other side is golden brown.
Use a large spoon or something like that to take it out of the oil. I usually place them on napkins right away to soak up some of the excess oil.
Melt cream, butter and chocolate chips and mix.
Serve chocolate sauce with puff-puff.
