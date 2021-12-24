RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Chocolate Puff Puff

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This is a sweet version of the classic and popular African snacks Puff Puff.

Chocolate puff puff
Chocolate puff puff

Its Christmas and I suggest you add an exciting twist to this Classic West African street food.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

½ tablespoon salt

1/2- 3/4 cup sugar

1 cup warm water

3 teaspoon active dry yeast

1 cup warm milk

¼ cup butter 57 grams

1 large egg

3 1/2 cups flour may need to add about 2 tablespoons if the mixture is too light

1/4 cup cocoa powder

Oil for deep frying

  • Chocolate sauce

1 cup chocolate semi-sweet and milk chocolate

¼ cup cream

1 tablespoon butter

Method

Mix salt, sugar, water, and yeast. Set aside for 5 minutes

Melt butter with milk in the microwave

Add melted butter, egg and milk to the yeast mixture, followed by flour and cocoa powder and mix thoroughly with a spoon or hands

Let the mixture rise for approximately 1- 2 hours

In a large saucepan, pour vegetable oil into a pot, until it is at least 3 inches (or about 5 centimetres) high (too little will result in flatter balls), and place on low heat.

Test to make sure the oil is hot enough by putting a ‘drop’ of batter into the oil. If it is not hot enough, the batter will stay at the bottom of the pot rather than rising to the top.

Using your hands grab a little bit of mixture at a time and drop in the oil

When the oil is hot enough, use a spoon to dish up the batter, and another spoon or spatula to drop it in the oil, sort of in the shape of a ball.

Fry for a few minutes until the bottom side is golden brown.

Turn the ball over and fry for a few more minutes until the other side is golden brown.

Use a large spoon or something like that to take it out of the oil. I usually place them on napkins right away to soak up some of the excess oil.

Melt cream, butter and chocolate chips and mix.

Serve chocolate sauce with puff-puff.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

DIY Recipes: Try this Coconut fried rice at home this Christmas

Coconut fried rice

DIY Recipes: How to make Potato bread

Potato bread

DIY Recipes: How to make the best Jollof rice and Chicken for Christmas

DIY Recipes: How to make the best Jollof rice and Chicken for Christmas