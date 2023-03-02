It’s easy to change up the flavour by switching up the seasonings and spices.
DIY Recipes: How to make corned beef cottage pie
Here's one best way to switch your beef recipes.
Recommended articles
Ingredients
2 cans of corned beef
1 packet of potatoes, cleaned with skins on (for mash)
2 onions, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 red pepper, chopped
2 tablespoons of tomato paste
15ml of sauce (fermented liquid condiment)
1 tablespoon of mixed herbs
1 cup of frozen mixed veggies
3 carrots, grated
1 teaspoon of baking powder (optional)
100ml of milk
Salt and white pepper to taste
Method
In a large frying pan over medium to high heat, sauté onions, garlic and pepper till soft.
Season with salt and pepper. Add the corned meat and fry off until well combined, adding salt, pepper, mixed herbs, tomato paste, tomato sauce, and sauce, mixing in well.
Reduce the heat to medium. Add the carrots and simmer till soft.
Turn off the heat, add the mixed veggies, stir and close the lid. Allow the veggies to cook within the residual heat. For the mash, cut the potatoes into quarters.
Add salt to taste and the potatoes to a pot of cold water.
Bring the pot to a boil and cook the potatoes till soft.
Drain the liquid with a strainer and mash the potatoes with a masher.
Add the milk. Add the baking powder to give the mash a fluffier texture.
Preheat the grill. Lightly grease an oven dish with cook and spray.
Layer the mince at the bottom of the pan, patting it down gently with a spoon and levelling it out.
Add the mash on top of the mince and spread out evenly (optional – you can pipe the mash using a piping bag).
Put the pie in the oven and cook till the mash is lightly browned.
Remove the pie from the oven and serve.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh