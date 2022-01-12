Ingredients
DIY Recipes: How to make Crispy Pork Chops
These air fryer pork chops come out crispy on the outside and super tender and juicy on the inside.
4 boneless pork chops ½" thick
Salt and pepper
¼ cup flour
1 teaspoon seasoning
½ cup seasoned bread crumbs
¼ cup Panko bread crumbs
2 tablespoons parmesan cheese grated
½ teaspoon paprika or smoked paprika
1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon water
Method
Season pork chops with salt & pepper.
Whisk flour and seasoning. Place in a shallow bowl or plate.
In another dish, combine bread crumbs, Panko, parmesan cheese, paprika, and salt & pepper to taste.
Lightly dredge pork with flour and then dip into beaten egg. Finally, dip into the breadcrumb mixture pressing to adhere.
Preheat air fryer to 400°F.
Spray each side of the pork chops with cooking spray and place in the air fryer basket.
Cook 5 minutes. Flip the pork over and cook an additional 4-6 minutes or until browned and pork reaches 140°F with a meat thermometer.
Remove from the air fryer basket and let rest 5 minutes before serving.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh