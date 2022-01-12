RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Crispy Pork Chops

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

These air fryer pork chops come out crispy on the outside and super tender and juicy on the inside.

Crispy Air Fryer Pork Chops
Crispy Air Fryer Pork Chops

Ingredients

Recommended articles

4 boneless pork chops ½" thick

Salt and pepper

¼ cup flour

1 teaspoon seasoning

½ cup seasoned bread crumbs

¼ cup Panko bread crumbs

2 tablespoons parmesan cheese grated

½ teaspoon paprika or smoked paprika

1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon water

Method

Season pork chops with salt & pepper.

Whisk flour and seasoning. Place in a shallow bowl or plate.

In another dish, combine bread crumbs, Panko, parmesan cheese, paprika, and salt & pepper to taste.

Lightly dredge pork with flour and then dip into beaten egg. Finally, dip into the breadcrumb mixture pressing to adhere.

Preheat air fryer to 400°F.

Spray each side of the pork chops with cooking spray and place in the air fryer basket.

Cook 5 minutes. Flip the pork over and cook an additional 4-6 minutes or until browned and pork reaches 140°F with a meat thermometer.

Remove from the air fryer basket and let rest 5 minutes before serving.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

DIY Recipes: How to make Potato pancakes

Potato pancakes

FanMilk Ghana launches a new limited-edition design dubbed 'FanIce Freedom Tub'

FanMilk Ghana launches a new limited-edition design dubbed 'FanIce Freedom Tub'

DIY Recipes: How to make the best Chicken salad

Chicken salad