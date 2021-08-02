DIY Recipes: How to make Fried bread

Ingredients

Fry Bread

2 cups (250g) all-purpose flour

2 ½ teaspoons (10g) baking powder

1 teaspoon (4g) sugar (optional)

½ teaspoon (2.5g) salt

1 cup (237ml) warm water

Vegetable oil for frying

Meat Mixture

1 teaspoon (5g) minced garlic

½ cup (57.5g) onion, diced

1 pound (453.59g) ground beef, lean

1-1 ½ tablespoon (3g-4.5g) taco seasoning (Homemade here)

15 oz can black beans, rinsed and drained

4 oz diced green chiles, canned

1 ½ cup canned or fresh diced tomatoes

¾ cup (177.75ml) water or broth

1–2 sliced green onions (optional)

Optional Toppings

Shredded cheddar cheese

Sour cream

Sliced black olives

Lettuce

Avocado

Method

In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and sugar (if using) and salt. Add in water gradually, using hands to combine. The dough will be sticky.

Cover the dough with plastic wrap (or the dough will harden) and put it aside for 30 minutes while making the meat topping.

In a large saucepan, saute garlic and onion for 4-5 minutes on medium until fragrant. Add the ground beef and break it into pieces with a spatula until browned.

Add in taco seasoning followed by black beans, green chiles, and tomatoes. Saute for 3-4 minutes.

Add broth and bring to a simmer, then lower heat to low-medium until broth is absorbed, about 10 minutes. Take off heat and set aside.

Meanwhile, drizzle olive oil over the dough. Take 2-inch sized pieces of dough and thin out with a rolling pin, as thin as you can get without tearing. Pour enough vegetable oil into a deep skillet, preferably a cast-iron skillet, and cover it with 2 inches of oil. Heat to oil 350 degrees F.

Using one at a time, fry dough in the hot oil until slightly brown, then flip to brown the other side. Place on a plate covered with a paper towel to soak up excess oil.