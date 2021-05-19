DIY Recipes: How to make Garlic Chicken Cheese balls

Ingredients

250 gm minced chicken

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

2 beaten egg

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 1/2 teaspoon ginger

Salt as required

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup mozzarella

2 cup vegetable oil

10 garlic

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon oregano

Method

Take a large mixing bowl, add chicken, minced garlic, finely chopped ginger, onion powder, salt, pepper, oregano and combine well using a spatula or your hand.

Heat oil in a deep frying pan on high flame. Meanwhile, divide the chicken mixture into small lemon sized balls and place a small mozzarella cube at the centre and roll it inside into a tight ball.

Put flour, beaten eggs and breadcrumbs into three different bowls. Dip each ball first in flour, then coat with eggs and cover with breadcrumbs. Repeat the procedure at least twice with all the balls.

Heat oil, then start adding 2 to 3 balls at a time and deep fry. Do not overcrowd the pan as it will bring the oil temperature down.

Fry them until golden brown on all sides and remove to a paper towel to soak extra oil.