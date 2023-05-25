DIY Recipes: How to make goat meat jollof rice for Africa Day

While we mark Africa Day, let's forgo the 'war' and match ourselves into the kitchen to make this delicious dish. Here's how:

Ingredients for cooking goat meat jollof

Meat and marinade

1/2 pound bone-in goat meat

2 cloves garlic

1-inch ginger

Scotch bonnet/ petite belle pepper AKA kpakoshito

1/2 green bell pepper optional

1/2 onion

1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon anise seeds

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

Salt as required

Hot water

Jollof

1 large onion

1 tablespoon turkey berries optional

Scotch bonnet pepper/ petite belle pepper (kpakoshito)

1 green bell pepper

3 tomatoes chopped

1/4 cup vegetable oil

3 tablespoons tomato paste or puree

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

2 cups long or medium-grain rice

Stock from the cooking of the goat meat

1 teaspoon grounded shrimp substitute for shrimp stock or chicken stock cube

Water as required

Salt as required

Method for cooking goat meat jollof

Wash and clean goat meat and put it in a saucepan. Blend garlic, ginger, scotch bonnet or petite belle pepper, green bell pepper, onions, anise and cumin seeds together. Pour over goat meat. Add salt and curry powder and set on fire under high heat to steam. Add hot water as and when needed to tenderise the meat.

Meanwhile, blend onions, turkey berries and scotch bonnet or petite belle pepper together and set aside.

Pour oil into a heavy bottom saucepan with a tight lid and place on medium heat. When hot, add the meat to fry reserving the stock for later. Remove the meat from the saucepan and set aside. Add additional oil if there is not enough oil in the saucepan.

Add tomato paste or puree and stir fry for about two minutes. Add the blended onions, scotch bonnet or petite belle pepper and turkey berries. Add chopped tomatoes and stir fry. Add nutmeg and cover with the lid. Simmer on high heat for about five minutes till cooked through and not tasting raw.

Rinse the rice till the water is cleared. Add the rinsed rice to the stew, reserved goat meat stock from the cooked meat, ground shrimp or chicken stock, taste for salt and just enough water as needed.

Cover tightly and bring to boil. Immediately it starts boiling, remove the lid, and using a thin wooden ladle or a long fork stir from bottom to top.