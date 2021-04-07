RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Grilled chicken and plantain salad

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Meet real good flavours in this salad. Sweet, tangy, hot and filled with herbs.

Grilled chicken and plantain salad

Pulse Ghana

After assembling everything, spread the dressing. Rest for about 5 minutes for all the flavours to come together.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

Chicken

1/2 pound chicken

1-2 cloves garlic use 2 if you want it spicier

1/2 teaspoon grated ginger

Petite belle pepper (Kpakshito)/ scotch bonnet pepper as required

1/4 teaspoon anise seeds

1/2 teaspoon grounded grains of paradise/ black pepper

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

Salt as required

For the salad

Lettuce tear into desired sizes

1/4 of one red onion sliced

2- 3 medium tomatoes sliced

1 ripe plantain

Oil for deep frying plantain

Salad dressing

1 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley

1 tablespoon good sunflower or olive oil

Petite belle pepper/ scotch bonnet pepper as required

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Pinch of salt or as required

Method

Chicken

Wash the chicken and pat dry. Mince 2 cloves garlic and petite belle pepper (Kpakshito)/ scotch bonnet pepper and add to the chicken. Add 1/2 teaspoon ginger, 1/4 teaspoon anise seeds, 1/2 teaspoon grounded grains of paradise or black pepper, 1 teaspoon lemon juice and salt.

Set in the fridge to marinate for 30 minutes or overnight. When ready to grill, lightly brush the grill with oil.

When hot, place the chicken on the grill. Grill on both sides till cooked through. Remove from the grill, place on a chopping board to cool.

The salad

Heat oil in a deep fryer. Whiles the oil is heating, remove the peel of ripe plantain and cut it into desired sizes. Add in the plantain when oil is hot. Fry till golden or cooked through. Set aside to cool.

Meanwhile, make the salad dressing by combining 1 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley, 1 tablespoon sunflower or olive oil, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, petite belle pepper (Kpakshito)/ scotch bonnet pepper as required and a dash of salt. (I use just one of petite bell pepper, remove the seeds if you do not want it hot)

Assembling: Cut grilled chicken into bite sizes. Arrange lettuce into a salad bowl, add tomatoes and onion, fried plantain and grilled chicken. Pour dressing all over the salad. Rest the salad for five minutes.

Serve.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

She wasn't naked, mind your business - Shatta Bandle responds to rape allegation (VIDEO)

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Here are the beauty tricks to get whiter eyeballs

5 co-wives organise surprise party to honour husband for 30 years of peaceful coexistence

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

I didn't relapse - Abena Korkor speaks on nude posts and TV3 brouhaha (VIDEO)

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

Trending

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine