DIY Recipes: How to make Grilled chicken and plantain salad

Pinch of salt or as required

Method

Chicken

Wash the chicken and pat dry. Mince 2 cloves garlic and petite belle pepper (Kpakshito)/ scotch bonnet pepper and add to the chicken. Add 1/2 teaspoon ginger, 1/4 teaspoon anise seeds, 1/2 teaspoon grounded grains of paradise or black pepper, 1 teaspoon lemon juice and salt.

Set in the fridge to marinate for 30 minutes or overnight. When ready to grill, lightly brush the grill with oil.

When hot, place the chicken on the grill. Grill on both sides till cooked through. Remove from the grill, place on a chopping board to cool.

The salad

Heat oil in a deep fryer. Whiles the oil is heating, remove the peel of ripe plantain and cut it into desired sizes. Add in the plantain when oil is hot. Fry till golden or cooked through. Set aside to cool.

Meanwhile, make the salad dressing by combining 1 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley, 1 tablespoon sunflower or olive oil, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, petite belle pepper (Kpakshito)/ scotch bonnet pepper as required and a dash of salt. (I use just one of petite bell pepper, remove the seeds if you do not want it hot)

Assembling: Cut grilled chicken into bite sizes. Arrange lettuce into a salad bowl, add tomatoes and onion, fried plantain and grilled chicken. Pour dressing all over the salad. Rest the salad for five minutes.