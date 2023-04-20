DIY Recipes: How to make groundnut paste at home

Groundnut paste is easy to make, takes a very short time to prepare and is very delicious.

Ingredients

Groundnut

Dried pepper

Nutmeg

Crayfish

Seasoning cube

Salt to taste

Method

Place groundnuts in a wide frying pan or pot and roast on medium heat for about 15 minutes, stirring all the time. The groundnuts should turn brown - be careful not to let them burn.

When groundnuts are fully roasted, place them on a tray to let them cool completely - for about 30 minutes.

Blend the groundnut together with nutmeg, crayfish, seasoning cube and pepper. Blend them until you have a fine paste.

Sprinkle some salt and stir properly to get a fine and uniform paste.

