ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make groundnut paste at home

Berlinda Entsie

Groundnut paste is one of the popular foods you will find in Ghanaian markets. It is a versatile food that can be used to prepare various stews and soups.

Groundnut paste
Groundnut paste

Groundnut paste can go as compliments bread as well.

Recommended articles

Groundnut paste is easy to make, takes a very short time to prepare and is very delicious.

Groundnut

ADVERTISEMENT

Dried pepper

Nutmeg

Crayfish

Seasoning cube

Salt to taste

ADVERTISEMENT

Place groundnuts in a wide frying pan or pot and roast on medium heat for about 15 minutes, stirring all the time. The groundnuts should turn brown - be careful not to let them burn.

When groundnuts are fully roasted, place them on a tray to let them cool completely - for about 30 minutes.

Blend the groundnut together with nutmeg, crayfish, seasoning cube and pepper. Blend them until you have a fine paste.

Sprinkle some salt and stir properly to get a fine and uniform paste.

ADVERTISEMENT

Package the paste in plastic containers and seal it properly to increase its shelf life.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cabbage salad

DIY Recipes: How to make cabbage salad

Nkatie Abomu (Peanut sauce)

DIY Recipes: How to make Nkatie Abomu (Peanut sauce)

Egg stew

DIY Recipes: How to make egg stew

Watermelon ice cream

DIY Recipes: How to make watermelon ice cream at home