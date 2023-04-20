Groundnut paste can go as compliments bread as well.
DIY Recipes: How to make groundnut paste at home
Groundnut paste is one of the popular foods you will find in Ghanaian markets. It is a versatile food that can be used to prepare various stews and soups.
Groundnut paste is easy to make, takes a very short time to prepare and is very delicious.
Ingredients
Groundnut
Dried pepper
Nutmeg
Crayfish
Seasoning cube
Salt to taste
Method
Place groundnuts in a wide frying pan or pot and roast on medium heat for about 15 minutes, stirring all the time. The groundnuts should turn brown - be careful not to let them burn.
When groundnuts are fully roasted, place them on a tray to let them cool completely - for about 30 minutes.
Blend the groundnut together with nutmeg, crayfish, seasoning cube and pepper. Blend them until you have a fine paste.
Sprinkle some salt and stir properly to get a fine and uniform paste.
Package the paste in plastic containers and seal it properly to increase its shelf life.
