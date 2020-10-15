With fewer ingredients and less cooking time, the preparation of kaklo is quite simple and straightforward.
Ingredients
3 overripe plantain
3 medium-sized onions
Flour
Pepper (depending on your preference)
Ginger
Nkitinkiti and pepre (Local spices)
Cooking oil
Salt to taste
Method
- Grind pepper, ginger, nkitinkiti and pepre in an earthenware bowl into a paste.
- Peel the overripe plantain and add to the grinded mixture and grind till it is perfectly mixed.
- Add salt and flour and mix till all ingredients are mixed evenly in the earthenware bowl.
- Put your frying pan on the fire with oil enough for the frying process.
- Use a laddle to scoop a small amount of the mixture and put in the oil to test if the mixture is intact. If not add some more flour.
- Fry the rest of the mixture, taking time to turn each ball to avoid it being burnt.
- Serve with cooked beans or you can eat it with groundnut as a snack.