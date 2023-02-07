DIY Recipes: How to make Kokonte flour at home

You can serve the meal for lunch and dinner with soups such as groundnut soup, light soup, and palm nut soup.

Ingredients

Tubers of cassava

Method

Peel the cassava and cut it into large portions.

Cut each segment of cassava in half and remove the thread-like fibre located in the centre of the cassava.

Cut the cassava into thin pieces and arrange them onto parchment-lined cookie sheets and dry them in the sun or oven until all of its moisture evaporates.

Place the dehydrated cassava pieces into a blender or food processor and blend them into a fine powder.

Pour the flour into a sieve set over a bowl, and sift it to eliminate any lumps.