Konkonte is a staple food, eaten in Ghana. It usually is brown, grey and deep green. It is usually prepared out of dried cassava.
DIY Recipes: How to make Kokonte flour at home
Here's a simple way to make Kokonte flour at home.
You can serve the meal for lunch and dinner with soups such as groundnut soup, light soup, and palm nut soup.
Ingredients
Tubers of cassava
Method
Peel the cassava and cut it into large portions.
Cut each segment of cassava in half and remove the thread-like fibre located in the centre of the cassava.
Cut the cassava into thin pieces and arrange them onto parchment-lined cookie sheets and dry them in the sun or oven until all of its moisture evaporates.
Place the dehydrated cassava pieces into a blender or food processor and blend them into a fine powder.
Pour the flour into a sieve set over a bowl, and sift it to eliminate any lumps.
Use the cassava flour to make your Kokonte or any dish you want.
