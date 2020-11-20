These snacks are addictive and an excellent alternative to chips.
Ingredients
8 oz. peanuts, salted and dry roasted
1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
¼ teaspoon ground chilli pepper
Peanut oil (for frying)
Method
- Grind the peanuts and ginger until smooth.
- Add the ground chilli pepper and mix well.
- Squeeze the peanut paste to remove as much oil as possible. This step is very important to obtain a very crisp kuli kuli.
- Divide the dough into about twenty pieces and give the kuli kuli their shape: either in a stick, in a small crown, or in balls.
- Add 2 tablespoons of water to the dough if it does not work easily.
- Heat a large volume of peanut oil in a deep pan.
- Fry the kuli kuli over medium heat until golden brown.
- Drain on paper towels.
- Enjoy hot or cold