These snacks are addictive and an excellent alternative to chips.

Ingredients

8 oz. peanuts, salted and dry roasted

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

¼ teaspoon ground chilli pepper

Peanut oil (for frying)

Method

  • Grind the peanuts and ginger until smooth.
  • Add the ground chilli pepper and mix well.
  • Squeeze the peanut paste to remove as much oil as possible. This step is very important to obtain a very crisp kuli kuli.
  • Divide the dough into about twenty pieces and give the kuli kuli their shape: either in a stick, in a small crown, or in balls.
  • Add 2 tablespoons of water to the dough if it does not work easily.
  • Heat a large volume of peanut oil in a deep pan.
  • Fry the kuli kuli over medium heat until golden brown.
  • Drain on paper towels.
  • Enjoy hot or cold