DIY Recipes: How to make mixed roasted corn and groundnuts (Aburo ni nkateɛ)

This snack is so natural, filled with good amounts of dietary fibre, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals.

The result is a crunchy snack that is amazing and to die for.

Ingredients

2 cups of corn, dried

2 cups of peanuts, dried

1/2 tsp Salt

Method

Dry the corn and place it in a large pan on low heat. Stir from time to time until it starts to gain some colour.

Mix salt with about a tablespoon of water and add in.

Mix well then add in the groundnuts. Note that groundnuts should be only added when corn is more than halfway done. Stir until the groundnuts are thoroughly cooked.