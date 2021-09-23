RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Oat cookies without flour

Oat cookies ingredients slightly differ depending on the recipe.

Oatmeal cookies
Using rolled oats will make your cookies have a chewy, nutty texture and flavour.

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

3⁄4 cup butter

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1⁄2 cup dried craisin

4 cups oatmeal

1 1⁄2 teaspoons vanilla

2 beaten eggs

1⁄2 cup chocolate-covered raisins

Method

Place the oatmeal, butter, sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, eggs, and cinnamon in a mixer. Mix the ingredients thoroughly.

Stir in the other ingredients until they blend into the mixture. Line the cookie sheet pan with parchment and spoon the mixture onto it.

Preheat the oven at 350 degrees Celsius before you bake the cookies. Allow them to bake for 15-20 minutes.

Remove from the oven and allow them to cool for 5 minutes before serving.

