DIY Recipes: How to make Palm nut soup

Ingredients

Palm nuts

pound cow meat

5 pieces crabs

1 smoked salmon

3 pieces large onions

5 pieces medium-sized garden eggs

5 pieces red bell pepper

4 pieces garlic gloves

2 Maggi cubes

1 pound wele

1 ginger

Method

Pour palm nuts into a clean bowl and wash thoroughly with clean water.

Place in a large cooking pot and boil under high heat for about 30 minutes until it's soft enough.

Remove from fire, drain water and pour into a mortar.

Pound the mixture gently until all the coverage of the palm nuts falls off the nuts.

Place the pounded mixture into a bowl and cover it.

Wash the meat and cut it into smaller pieces and place it into a clean cooking pot.

Wash ginger, garlic and onions and blend the mixture together.

Pour the blended mixture over the chopped meat.

Add some spice and steam until the meat softens.

Clean the crabs and dry fish and set them aside. Add fresh tomatoes, garden eggs, pepper and onions into the steaming pot. Add little amount of water and increase the heat to boil.

Add a litre of hot water to the pounded palm nut you set aside earlier.

The water should be moderately hot so that you can put your hands inside.

Mix thoroughly with your hands.

Take the fibre part of the mixture bit by bit and squeeze the liquid out and set aside.

Sieve the mixture until you have enough liquid with no fibres in it.

Place a colander over the pot of meat and gently pour the palm nut mixture into it.

Allow the soup to cook over high heat.

Remove the tomatoes, onions, garden eggs and pepper and mash them together.

Add it back into the cooking pot.

Add Maggi cubes. Add crab, dry fish or salmon. Stir gently to avoid mashing the fish.

Cook for over 15 to 20 minutes until the surface turns oily.