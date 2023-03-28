ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make palm oil sauce

Berlinda Entsie

This is a popular sauce in Ghana. It is mostly served with white rice or Ampesi.

Palm oil sauce
Palm oil sauce

Palm oil sauce is very quick and easy to make.

Ingredients

10 pieces of fresh Tomatoes

4 chilli pepper

6 habanero pepper

1 medium size onion

2 smoked fish ( any fish of choice)

2 cloves of garlic

1 cooking spoon of Palm Oil

2 seasoning cubes

Salt

Method

Wash, and grate the tomatoes and peppers. Peel and add the garlic while you grate.

Also, wash and nicely chop the onions separately.

Pick the bones off the fish and put them in a plate.

Set your pot on heat, add palm oil and allow it to heat up.

Add the chopped onions. Mix and allow to fry for 2 minutes.

When the time is up, turn in the grated tomatoes, garlic and pepper. Mix and allow to boil for a bit.

After boiling for a while, add the seasoning cubes, and salt to taste and mix.

Also, add the pieces of fish. Mix and allow the excess water to completely dry up before setting down from the heat.

Serve with rice or ampesi.

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
