Palm oil sauce is very quick and easy to make.
DIY Recipes: How to make palm oil sauce
This is a popular sauce in Ghana. It is mostly served with white rice or Ampesi.
Ingredients
10 pieces of fresh Tomatoes
4 chilli pepper
6 habanero pepper
1 medium size onion
2 smoked fish ( any fish of choice)
2 cloves of garlic
1 cooking spoon of Palm Oil
2 seasoning cubes
Salt
Method
Wash, and grate the tomatoes and peppers. Peel and add the garlic while you grate.
Also, wash and nicely chop the onions separately.
Pick the bones off the fish and put them in a plate.
Set your pot on heat, add palm oil and allow it to heat up.
Add the chopped onions. Mix and allow to fry for 2 minutes.
When the time is up, turn in the grated tomatoes, garlic and pepper. Mix and allow to boil for a bit.
After boiling for a while, add the seasoning cubes, and salt to taste and mix.
Also, add the pieces of fish. Mix and allow the excess water to completely dry up before setting down from the heat.
Serve with rice or ampesi.
