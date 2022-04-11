They are not only moist thanks to the pineapple, but they also have an added crunchy texture courtesy.
DIY Recipes: How to make Pineapple muffins
These pineapple muffins are so flavoursome and are perfect served just as they are.
Ingredients
7g can pineapple chunks, drained, reserve juice
4 x Shredded Wheat
150ml (¼ pt) pineapple juice
75g vegetable fat such as Trex
165ml clear honey
2 eggs
200g plain flour
2tsp bicarbonate of soda
1tsp ground cinnamon
½tsp salt
110g freshly grated carrot
Method
Heat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas 4
Combine the reserved pineapple juice, shredded wheat and pineapple juice from the carton and leave to soften.
Whisk together the Trex and honey until the mixture is very light, then beat in the eggs.
Sieve the flour, bicarbonate soda, cinnamon and salt and stir into the egg mixture along with the pineapple, Shredded Wheat and grated carrot.
Spoon into muffin cases and bake for about 25 minutes until cooked.
