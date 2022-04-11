DIY Recipes: How to make Pineapple muffins

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

These pineapple muffins are so flavoursome and are perfect served just as they are.

They are not only moist thanks to the pineapple, but they also have an added crunchy texture courtesy.

Ingredients

7g can pineapple chunks, drained, reserve juice

4 x Shredded Wheat

150ml (¼ pt) pineapple juice

75g vegetable fat such as Trex

165ml clear honey

2 eggs

200g plain flour

2tsp bicarbonate of soda

1tsp ground cinnamon

½tsp salt

110g freshly grated carrot

Method

Heat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas 4

Combine the reserved pineapple juice, shredded wheat and pineapple juice from the carton and leave to soften.

Whisk together the Trex and honey until the mixture is very light, then beat in the eggs.

Sieve the flour, bicarbonate soda, cinnamon and salt and stir into the egg mixture along with the pineapple, Shredded Wheat and grated carrot.

Spoon into muffin cases and bake for about 25 minutes until cooked.

