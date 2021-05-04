DIY Recipes: How to make Pork fried rice

Boil the pork belly with garlic, ginger and cube for 30 mins. Fry carefully and set aside.
Beat the eggs with 1/2 tsp. sesame oil. Heat a non-stick frying pan and add 1 tablespoon. of oil. Pour in the eggs and swirl around to coat the bottom of the pan. When set, flip over onto a chopping board and cut into small pieces.
Heat a wok and add 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the chopped onion and bell pepper and fry for 3 minutes.
Add the rice, and frozen vegetable and soy sauce. Fry on high heat for about 5 minutes or until the rice is hot and fragrant.
Add the eggs and fried pork. Stir for a minute then turn the heat off. This is now ready to serve.