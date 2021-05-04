RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Pork fried rice

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This combination is irresistible.

Pork fried rice
Pork fried rice Pulse Ghana

Anything can go into fried rice, usually a combination of veggies, beaten egg, and a protein such as the pork used in this recipe, or chicken or fish.

Ingredients

4 eggs

3 tbsp vegetable oil

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp sesame oil

4 cups cold cooked rice

½ cup frozen vegetable

1 lb pork belly

5 cloves garlic minced

1 tbsp ginger

1 bouillon cube

Method

Boil the pork belly with garlic, ginger and cube for 30 mins. Fry carefully and set aside.

Beat the eggs with 1/2 tsp. sesame oil. Heat a non-stick frying pan and add 1 tablespoon. of oil. Pour in the eggs and swirl around to coat the bottom of the pan. When set, flip over onto a chopping board and cut into small pieces.

Heat a wok and add 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the chopped onion and bell pepper and fry for 3 minutes.

Add the rice, and frozen vegetable and soy sauce. Fry on high heat for about 5 minutes or until the rice is hot and fragrant.

Add the eggs and fried pork. Stir for a minute then turn the heat off. This is now ready to serve.

