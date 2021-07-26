DIY Recipes: How to make Potato bread

Ingredients

¾ pounds (340.2g) russet potatoes, (mashed 1 cup)

⅔ cup (158ml) water from potatoes

1 cup (240ml) milk

4 ounce (113.4g) unsalted butter

⅓ - ½ cup (66.67g-100g) granulated sugar

3 teaspoons (15g) salt

1 tablespoon (8.5g) instant yeast

1 egg, lightly beaten

5 ½ - 6 cups (687.5g-750g) all-purpose flour

Method

Peel and cut the potatoes into chunks, then add potatoes into a medium saucepan. Water should cover the potatoes at least an inch. Cook until tender and soft - about 10 minutes. Drain potatoes and reserve about ⅔ cup of water. Mash cooked potatoes and set them aside to cool.

Meanwhile, in a microwave-safe medium bowl, combine milk, with the butter pieces, sugar, salt, and microwave for about a minute. Stir until everything is melted. Add the reserved potato water. If the mixture is too hot, let it cool.

Transfer mixture to a large bowl, add the yeast and egg. Whisk until the ingredients are thoroughly mixed, then add the mashed potatoes, and continue mixing.

Next, add the all-purpose flour a cup at a time. Be careful when adding flour - stop when you can easily form a soft dough.

Transfer dough on a lightly floured surface. Knead for about 6-8 minutes.

Place dough in a greased bowl, turning once to coat the dough. Cover loosely with a clean cloth and let it rise in a warm place for 1 ½ to 2 hours or until doubled. Punch the dough down.

Working on a lightly floured surface, divide the dough in half.

Flatten the dough into a rectangle, then fold a third of the dough on top of itself. Quickly fold the bottom third down so that it overlaps the other layers. Pinch the dough to seal where the layers meet to close it up.

Lift the dough and place it into two greased 9x5 inch loaf pans. Allow to rise for an additional 30 minutes or until the dough has risen 1 inch above the pans.

Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 30-40 minutes. If the bread is browning too fast, tent with foil paper.

You can easily check for doneness by using a thermometer. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the centre of the bread should read 195°F to 200°F.