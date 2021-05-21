DIY Recipes: How to make Potato meat pancakes

Ingredients

500gm potato

1 tablespoon tomato puree

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

Kosher salt as required

1/2 tablespoon cilantro

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 beaten egg

250 gm minced lamb

1/2 tablespoon cumin powder

1/4 tablespoon red chilli powder

1/4 tablespoon malt vinegar

1/2 teaspoon sugar

2 1/2 tablespoon refined oil

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup bread crumbs

Method

Boil the potatoes for 15 minutes and let them cool for some time. When the potatoes are easy to handle, peel them in a large bowl and using a masher, mash them well. You can also grate them. In another bowl, crack open the egg and beat well, keep it aside until required.

Take a bowl, put in minced lamb and mix it with garlic paste, keep it aside. Then, heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan over medium flame and when the oil is hot enough, add chopped onions in it and fry until they become translucent.

Add tomato puree and cook for about 2-3 minutes. Then, add cumin, black pepper, turmeric powder, red chilli powder in the puree and cook for a few seconds. Quickly, add vinegar, sugar, salt and minced lamb meat in the pan and stir to mix well all the ingredients. Let the meat cook until tender and then add chopped cilantro in it along with some water. Lower the flame and continue cooking until the water dries out. Add salt to taste and transfer the thick mix to a bowl after it cools.

Make a ball of the mashed potatoes and make some space using your thumb in the centre. Fill the space with minced meat and gently fold the sides until the filling is completely covered, give it the shape of a pancake. Repeat the procedure to make more such pancakes.

Give the pancakes egg wash and coat them with breadcrumbs.