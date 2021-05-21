DIY Recipes: How to make Potato meat pancakes

With a crunchy and crispy outer layer, this pancake recipe has a soft filling of lamb and potato meat that will just melt in your mouth in a bite.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Food & Travel News | Pulse Ghana
Potato meat pancake is a delicious breakfast recipe.
With a crunchy and crispy outer layer, this pancake recipe has a soft filling of lamb and potato meat that will just melt in your mouth in a bite.
Ingredients
500gm potato
1 tablespoon tomato puree
1 tablespoon garlic paste
1/2 teaspoon turmeric
Kosher salt as required
1/2 tablespoon cilantro
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 beaten egg
250 gm minced lamb
1/2 tablespoon cumin powder
1/4 tablespoon red chilli powder
1/4 tablespoon malt vinegar
1/2 teaspoon sugar
2 1/2 tablespoon refined oil
1/4 cup water
1/2 cup bread crumbs
Method
Boil the potatoes for 15 minutes and let them cool for some time. When the potatoes are easy to handle, peel them in a large bowl and using a masher, mash them well. You can also grate them. In another bowl, crack open the egg and beat well, keep it aside until required.
Take a bowl, put in minced lamb and mix it with garlic paste, keep it aside. Then, heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan over medium flame and when the oil is hot enough, add chopped onions in it and fry until they become translucent.
Add tomato puree and cook for about 2-3 minutes. Then, add cumin, black pepper, turmeric powder, red chilli powder in the puree and cook for a few seconds. Quickly, add vinegar, sugar, salt and minced lamb meat in the pan and stir to mix well all the ingredients. Let the meat cook until tender and then add chopped cilantro in it along with some water. Lower the flame and continue cooking until the water dries out. Add salt to taste and transfer the thick mix to a bowl after it cools.
Make a ball of the mashed potatoes and make some space using your thumb in the centre. Fill the space with minced meat and gently fold the sides until the filling is completely covered, give it the shape of a pancake. Repeat the procedure to make more such pancakes.
Give the pancakes egg wash and coat them with breadcrumbs.
Put a non-stick pan on medium-high flame and a little oil on it. When the oil is warm enough, slide the pancakes into the oil and fry them on each side until crisp and brown. This will hardly take a minute on each side. Wipe out the excess oil with the help of a tissue paper. Serve hot with a dip of your choice.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh