RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Ripe plantain muffins

Berlinda Entsie

Here's one of the best ways to spice your plantain recipes this season.

Ripe plantain muffins
Ripe plantain muffins

These plantain muffins are delicious and easy to make.

Read Also

Ingredients

½ cup, all-purpose flour

¼ cup, finger millet flour

¼ cup, whole wheat flour

⅓ cup, sugar can go up to ½ cup for a sweeter bread

½ teaspoon, baking powder

¼ teaspoon, baking soda

½ teaspoon, cardamom powder

½ teaspoon of nigella seeds more to sprinkle on top

Salt to taste

1 large egg

¼ cup of melted ghee

¾ cup of fully mashed ripe plantain best to use a processor or mixie

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C with the wire rack in the middle. Lightly grease and flour a 6-hole muffin tray (medium size) or use muffin liners.

Add all the dry ingredients into a large bowl and whisk to combine.

In a smaller bowl, whisk the egg, then add the processed ripe plantain and melted ghee. Whisk until well incorporated.

Gently fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients using a spatula. Do not overmix. Fold in the same direction until combined.

Spoon the batter into the muffin holes up to the rim for larger muffins (you will get 5 muffins this way). For 6 muffins, spoon the batter only up to ¾th of the hole. If going with large 5 muffins, fill the empty muffin hole with little water to aid even baking. Sprinkle some nigella seeds over each muffin.

Bake the muffins in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until it passes the toothpick test.

Remove and let the tray cool on a rack. The muffins will release easily.

Serve for breakfast or tea time with chai or coffee. Store at room temperature in an airtight box for 2 to 4 days.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Scrambled egg muffins

DIY Recipes: How to make Scrambled egg muffins

Pineapple smoothie

DIY Recipes: How to make Pineapple smoothie

Sausage rolls

DIY Recipes: How to make Sausage rolls

Banana chips

DIY Recipes: How to make Banana chips