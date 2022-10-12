DIY Recipes: How to make Ripe plantain muffins

Ingredients

½ cup, all-purpose flour

¼ cup, finger millet flour

¼ cup, whole wheat flour

⅓ cup, sugar can go up to ½ cup for a sweeter bread

½ teaspoon, baking powder

¼ teaspoon, baking soda

½ teaspoon, cardamom powder

½ teaspoon of nigella seeds more to sprinkle on top

Salt to taste

1 large egg

¼ cup of melted ghee

¾ cup of fully mashed ripe plantain best to use a processor or mixie

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C with the wire rack in the middle. Lightly grease and flour a 6-hole muffin tray (medium size) or use muffin liners.

Add all the dry ingredients into a large bowl and whisk to combine.

In a smaller bowl, whisk the egg, then add the processed ripe plantain and melted ghee. Whisk until well incorporated.

Gently fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients using a spatula. Do not overmix. Fold in the same direction until combined.

Spoon the batter into the muffin holes up to the rim for larger muffins (you will get 5 muffins this way). For 6 muffins, spoon the batter only up to ¾th of the hole. If going with large 5 muffins, fill the empty muffin hole with little water to aid even baking. Sprinkle some nigella seeds over each muffin.

Bake the muffins in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until it passes the toothpick test.

Remove and let the tray cool on a rack. The muffins will release easily.