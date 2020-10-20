Soft in the inside, crunchy on the outside, these freshly baked rock buns also called rockies will make your heart sing.

Ingredients

220 g pastry flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

120 g margarine

50 g sugar

1 beaten egg

2 tablespoon milk

Method

Pre-heat oven to 200˚C and lightly grease a baking tray.

Sieve flour and baking powder together into a bowl.

Add in margarine, using a fork, mix together till mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

Add the sugar and mix well.

Add in egg and milk, mix thoroughly making sure not to over mix. The dough will be slightly stiff.

Using two forks, scoop small moulds of dough onto the prepared baking sheet leaving some space in between.

Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Serve with any beverage or juice.