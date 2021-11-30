RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Sausage in Tomato gravy

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This is an old-time classic. Simple but filling.

Sausage in Tomato gravy

Making this recipe is so easy and quick.

Ingredients

1 package fresh sausage - turkey, chicken or other

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 cup water

1 onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped (optional)

1/2 cup ketchup or tomato sauce

Method

In a heavy-duty skillet or cast iron pot, heat the oil. Add the sausage and enough water to cover the sausage at the halfway mark. Cook over medium heat until the water boils down and the sausage browns. Turn over and repeat the browning process.

Once the sausage has browned on both sides, add the onions and pepper and sauté with the sausage (if you are using the tomato sauce add now).

Once the onions have turned colour, add enough water to make gravy. Add the ketchup and cook until heated throughout.

Cut sausage into bite-sized pieces and serve over hot rice.

