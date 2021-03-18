Applying the spice mixture and salt right after frying ensures it adheres well.
Ingredients
2 teaspoons seasoning salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon white pepper
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon cayenne
2 green plantains
Vegetable oil, for frying (about 2 cups/475ml)
Salt
Method
- In a small bowl, stir together seasoning salt, black pepper, white pepper, cumin, curry powder, paprika and cayenne.
- Cut off the ends of each plantain. Peel plantains. Cut plantains in half crosswise. Using a mandoline slicer, slice plantains lengthwise into planks 1/8-inch thick.
- Line a rimmed baking sheet with a wire rack. Fill a large, deep cast iron or stainless steel skillet halfway with oil.
- Set over medium-high heat until the oil reaches 350°F (175°C). Working in batches and avoiding crowding the pan, add plantain slices and fry, turning occasionally, until golden brown all over, about 4 minutes total.
- Using a spider strainer or slotted spoon, transfer plantains to wire rack to drain. Immediately season all over with the spice mixture followed by a sprinkling of salt.
- Repeat with remaining plantain slices.
- Serve.