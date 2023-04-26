Soda bread is dense, yet soft and has the most incredible crusty exterior.
DIY Recipes: How to make soda bread
This soda bread is a quick recipe that does not require any yeast.
Ingredients
4 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup margarine, softened
4 tablespoons white sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 tablespoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk
1 egg
¼ cup butter, melted
¼ cup buttermilk
Method
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a large baking sheet.
Mix flour, softened margarine, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl. Stir in 1 cup of buttermilk and egg. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead slightly. Form the dough into a round and place it on the prepared baking sheet.
Combine melted butter with 1/4 cup buttermilk in a small bowl; brush loaf with this mixture. Use a sharp knife to cut an 'X' into the top of the loaf.
Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the loaf comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Check for doneness after 30 minutes. You may continue to brush the loaf with the butter mixture while it bakes.
