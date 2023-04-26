ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make soda bread

Berlinda Entsie

This soda bread is a quick recipe that does not require any yeast.

Soda bread
Soda bread

Soda bread is dense, yet soft and has the most incredible crusty exterior.

Recommended articles

4 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup margarine, softened

ADVERTISEMENT

4 tablespoons white sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

ADVERTISEMENT

1 egg

¼ cup butter, melted

¼ cup buttermilk

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a large baking sheet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mix flour, softened margarine, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl. Stir in 1 cup of buttermilk and egg. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead slightly. Form the dough into a round and place it on the prepared baking sheet.

Combine melted butter with 1/4 cup buttermilk in a small bowl; brush loaf with this mixture. Use a sharp knife to cut an 'X' into the top of the loaf.

Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the loaf comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes. Check for doneness after 30 minutes. You may continue to brush the loaf with the butter mixture while it bakes.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Watermelon ice cream

DIY Recipes: How to make watermelon ice cream at home

5 recipes to make for Eid

5 celebratory recipes to make for your Eid al-Fitr feast

Groundnut paste

DIY Recipes: How to make groundnut paste at home

Wasawasa

DIY Recipes: How to make Wasawasa for Eid al-Fitr