DIY Recipes: How to make soda bread

Ingredients

4 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup margarine, softened

ADVERTISEMENT

4 tablespoons white sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

ADVERTISEMENT

1 egg

¼ cup butter, melted

¼ cup buttermilk

Method

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a large baking sheet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mix flour, softened margarine, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl. Stir in 1 cup of buttermilk and egg. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead slightly. Form the dough into a round and place it on the prepared baking sheet.

Combine melted butter with 1/4 cup buttermilk in a small bowl; brush loaf with this mixture. Use a sharp knife to cut an 'X' into the top of the loaf.