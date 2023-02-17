DIY Recipes: How to make sponge cake

Ingredients

200g flour

200g butter extra for coating the cake tins

160g caster sugar

3 large eggs

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

4 tablespoons milk full fat or semi-skimmed

½ teaspoon baking powder optional

Method

Preheat the oven at 180C/375F or 160C/320F (fan oven)

Prepare the baking tins (2 X 8-Inch). Grease the cake tin and line the bottom with parchment paper.

Start by creaming the sugar and butter together until light and fluffy. This should be about 3 to 5 minutes

Then add the eggs one at a time along with the vanilla essence and mix until combined

Add the flour and (baking powder if using).

Using a wooden spoon or spatula, fold the flour into the mixture until well combined. Lastly, add the milk and mix till well incorporated into the batter.

Divide the batter between the prepared tins and bake in the oven for between 25 to 30 minutes or until the skewer/cake tester comes out clean.