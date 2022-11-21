They are incredibly delicious.
DIY Recipes: How to make Sweet potato biscuits
These easy sweet potato biscuits are perfect for a lazy breakfast.
Recommended articles
Ingredients
Cooking spray
2 3/4 c. all-purpose flour
1 tbsp. baking powder
1 tbsp. packed brown sugar
2 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 c. (1 stick) butter, cold, cut into 1/2 cubes
1 c. mashed sweet potato puree (from about 2 medium sweet potatoes)
1/3 c. cold buttermilk
Melted butter, for brushing
Method
Preheat oven to 425° and grease a baking sheet with cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Add butter and use your hands to cut butter into the flour until about pea-sized. Add mashed sweet potato and buttermilk and stir until a rough dough starts to come together. Use your hands to help knead flour into biscuits until it just holds together.
Dump the dough onto a clean surface and bring them together, using your hands to help incorporate any dry flour bits.
Pat dough into a ½ thick square. Fold dough in half from left to right, then fold in half again from top to bottom. Pat dough back out into a ¾ thick square.
Use a 2 ½ round cutter to cut biscuits out and place them on a prepared baking sheet. Gather scraps together and pat back down into a ¾ thick square one more time to cut a few biscuits out.
Brush the tops of the biscuits with melted butter and bake until the tops and bottoms are golden.
Serve.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh