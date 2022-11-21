RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Sweet potato biscuits

Berlinda Entsie

These easy sweet potato biscuits are perfect for a lazy breakfast.

Sweet potato biscuits

They are incredibly delicious.

Ingredients

Cooking spray

2 3/4 c. all-purpose flour

1 tbsp. baking powder

1 tbsp. packed brown sugar

2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 c. (1 stick) butter, cold, cut into 1/2 cubes

1 c. mashed sweet potato puree (from about 2 medium sweet potatoes)

1/3 c. cold buttermilk

Melted butter, for brushing

Method

Preheat oven to 425° and grease a baking sheet with cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Add butter and use your hands to cut butter into the flour until about pea-sized. Add mashed sweet potato and buttermilk and stir until a rough dough starts to come together. Use your hands to help knead flour into biscuits until it just holds together.

Dump the dough onto a clean surface and bring them together, using your hands to help incorporate any dry flour bits.

Pat dough into a ½ thick square. Fold dough in half from left to right, then fold in half again from top to bottom. Pat dough back out into a ¾ thick square.

Use a 2 ½ round cutter to cut biscuits out and place them on a prepared baking sheet. Gather scraps together and pat back down into a ¾ thick square one more time to cut a few biscuits out.

Brush the tops of the biscuits with melted butter and bake until the tops and bottoms are golden.

Serve.

