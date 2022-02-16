Waakye sauce is somewhat an open secret especially amongst the 'Northener's' of Ghana.
DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian Waakye sauce
Waakye is a popular dish in Ghana for brunches and lunches.
Ingredients
125g of Tomato purée mixed with 150ml of water to a smooth paste.
700g of fresh sun-ripened Tomato cut into chunks
3 large Red peppers cut into chunks (optional)
20g of roughly chopped peeled Ginger
10 fresh red chillies
10g of crushed Guinean pepper or Grains of Paradise.
1 teaspoon of the Ghanaian mix spice with a Pimento base.
3 large Red Onions
150ml of Groundnut oil
1 Shrimp stock cube
Salt and pepper to taste.
Method
Add the oil to a saucepan and place on medium heat.
Blend the onions, Grains of Paradise, ginger and chillies into a paste.
Add the 'Onion blend' to the oil and fry till the volume reduces in half.
Add the tomato purée and cook till it turns into a paste. This should take about 12-15 minutes.
Blend the tomatoes and pepper till smooth.
Add the tomatoes to the saucepan and stir till well mixed.
Reduce the heat to a low setting and cook for 25 minutes, by which time the sauce has reduced by half.
Add the mixed spice and shrimp stock.
Cook for a further 15 minutes and constantly stir. Watch the sauce turn into a dark rich colour.
