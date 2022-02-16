DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian Waakye sauce

Ingredients

125g of Tomato purée mixed with 150ml of water to a smooth paste.

700g of fresh sun-ripened Tomato cut into chunks

3 large Red peppers cut into chunks (optional)

20g of roughly chopped peeled Ginger

10 fresh red chillies

10g of crushed Guinean pepper or Grains of Paradise.

1 teaspoon of the Ghanaian mix spice with a Pimento base.

3 large Red Onions

150ml of Groundnut oil

1 Shrimp stock cube

Salt and pepper to taste.

Method

Add the oil to a saucepan and place on medium heat.

Blend the onions, Grains of Paradise, ginger and chillies into a paste.

Add the 'Onion blend' to the oil and fry till the volume reduces in half.

Add the tomato purée and cook till it turns into a paste. This should take about 12-15 minutes.

Blend the tomatoes and pepper till smooth.

Add the tomatoes to the saucepan and stir till well mixed.

Reduce the heat to a low setting and cook for 25 minutes, by which time the sauce has reduced by half.

Add the mixed spice and shrimp stock.