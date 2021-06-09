DIY Recipes: How to make the best Vegetable Salad in just one step

The homemade dressing is very good on it, but so is just plain olive oil.
This is a refreshing salad using all different kinds of vegetables.
Ingredients
1 cucumber, peeled and chopped
2 fresh tomatoes, chopped
2 green onion, minced
1 red bell pepper, chopped
5 radishes, chopped
1 small jicama, peeled and julienned
5 romaine lettuce leaves, torn into bite-size pieces
1 clove garlic, minced
1 ½ tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon pomegranate juice
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill
1 teaspoon chopped fresh basil
1 ½ teaspoons water
Method
Toss together the cucumber, tomato, onion, pepper, radish, jicama, and lettuce in a large salad bowl. Whisk together the garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, pomegranate juice, salt, pepper, dill, basil, and water in a small bowl. Drizzle dressing over the salad just before serving.
