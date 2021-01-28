You are free to increase the size of the ingredients if you want to serve a larger number of people.

Ingredients

½ cup washed bitter leaf

4 medium cocoyams

10 medium size assorted meats

3 medium smoked or dry fish

1 medium-size stockfish

Ground dry pepper, to taste

1 tbsp locust beans

½ cup ground crayfish

2 cooking spoons palm oil

Seasoning/salt to taste

Method

Peel, wash and boil the cocoyam till tender, then blend or pound in a mortar.

Soak the stockfish in hot water to soften.

Season and boil the assorted meat until tender then add the stockfish and dry fish and allow boiling for 10 minutes.

Add the palm oil, locust beans, dry pepper, ground crayfish and cook for 3 minutes.

Add the cocoyam paste and stir very well (add more water if it’s too thick), allow cooking for 5 minutes).

Add the bitter leaf, seasoning and salt to taste. Allow simmering for 5 minutes.