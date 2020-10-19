It is just a simple side dish of rice and beans cooked with dried millet stalk leaves.

Ingredients

1 cup long-grain rice

2 (14 oz) cans red beans (or black-eyed peas)

A dozen leaves of dried millet (waakye)

Salt

Method

Rinse the beans and soak it overnight with the millet stalk leaves with over a litre of water. The leaves will omit its colour, the water will change to a deeper wine colour and the beans will take up that colour.

Put the soaked beans together with the water and millet stalk leaves into a saucepan. Bring to boil and cook till tender.

Add the washed rice, salt and some water if needed. Stir and cover tightly. When the rice boils over, reduce the heat and simmer till the water is absorbed and the rice is cooked through.

Rest for about three to five minutes, remove millet stalk leaves and fluff with a fork.

Serve as a side dish with Ghanaian style beef stew or any stew of choice.